MILAN Nov 9 Italy's biggest builder Impregilo said on Wednesday the overall value of a contract to build a railway line in Venezuela had risen to around 3.3 billion euros after the addition of a new tract.

Impregilo has won the contract together with Astaldi and Ghella and its share of the project is 33.33 percent, it said in a statement.

The value of the additional connection is of 763 million euros.

Impregilo is reporting nine-month results later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Valentina Za)