MILAN, March 7 Italian builder Impregilo
said on Thursday the award of a 250 million euro ($325
million) motorway contract in Poland was annulled following a
complaint by a rival in a local court.
In a statement, Impregilo said the Polish motorway body,
known as DGDKiA, will have to evaluate a new offer before it can
award the contract again.
The contract relates to the A1 motorway in Poland.
The consortium is led by Salini Polska with a stake of 33.34
percent and comprises Impregilo (33.34 percent) and Kobylarnia
(33.32 percent).
Impregilo said the additional documents requested for the
new offer had been delivered on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7692 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)