MILAN, July 15 Italian builder Salini-Impregilo said on Monday it won contracts worth a total of 770 million euros ($1 billion) in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

The board of Impregilo approved in June a merger with family-owned Salini to create a larger group to compete on foreign markets at a time when the Italian economy is mired in deep recession. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)