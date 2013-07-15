BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q4 net profit of RUB 5.5 bln, down 28 YR/YR
* Q4 net profit of 5.5 billion roubles ($94.36 million), down 28.2 percent versus year ago
MILAN, July 15 Italian builder Salini-Impregilo said on Monday it won contracts worth a total of 770 million euros ($1 billion) in Latin America, Asia and Africa.
The board of Impregilo approved in June a merger with family-owned Salini to create a larger group to compete on foreign markets at a time when the Italian economy is mired in deep recession. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's Standard Bank Group Ltd reported a 4 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday as the threat of a sovereign ratings downgrade weighed on its home market.