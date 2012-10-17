* Details of special dividend by December - source

* Merger with Salini not possible at moment - CEO

* Shares down 5 pct, analyst says Brazil sale disappoints (Recasts lead, adds management, analyst comment, shares)

MILAN, Oct 17 Construction firm Impregilo is considering paying a special dividend with part of the cash it raised from the sale of a stake in Brazil-based EcoRodovias, the Italian group's chief executive said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Impregilo accepted an offer from Brazilian builder Primav Costrucoes for a 19 pct stake in EcoRodovias worth just over 2 billion reais, or about 765 million euros ($996 million).

"The company has in mind, if there is excess cash, and we think there will be, offering satisfaction for shareholders," Impregilo chief executive Pietro Salini said in a conference call with analysts.

Salini had previously indicated that the payment could be around 1-1.5 euros per share.

A source close to the company said Impregilo would propose a special dividend by December, when its board meets to approve a new business plan.

At 1416 GMT Impregilo shares were down 5.3 percent, underperforming the Italian blue-chip index.

"Though the stake in EcoRodovias will be sold faster than expected the price is disappointing," broker Banca Akros said in a research note.

The Italian group is also looking to sell it remaining 10 percent of EcoRodovias, and had received an offer for a portion of it from BTG Pactual.

A Milan trader said there was also concern that the government may scrap compensation for cancelling a multi-billion-euro contract to build a bridge linking mainland Italy to Sicily.

Pietro Salini said he thought it was unlikely the government would pay no compensation for the project, where Impregilo was the main contractor.

"Frankly speaking it would leave me perplexed. It seems unlikely," Salini told analysts.

The Salini group, headed by Pietro Salini, took board control of Impregilo in July after months of battling with rival motorway and construction company Gavio, which previously controlled Impregilo's board.

Both companies own just below 30 percent of Impregilo.

Pietro Salini, who plans to merge Impregilo and Salini to forge an Italian construction sector champion, told analysts a merger was not possible as long as Gavio opposed the move.

"With a shareholder who is against the idea the only possibility is a strategic accord," he said.

($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting By Eliso Anzolin, Danilo Masoni and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Erica Billingham)