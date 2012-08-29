MILAN Aug 29 Pietro Salini, who has become the new chief executive of Italian construction group Impregilo after a bitter battle with the rival Gavio family, said the group plans to distribute a "jumbo dividend" after the sale of non-core assets.

Italian construction group Salini won control of Impregilo at a shareholder meeting in mid-July and appointed a new board.

Pietro Salini, at his first earnings call since taking on his new role, said negotiations for the sale of an Impregilo stake in Brazil's motorway group, Ecorodovias, were under way

"Excess capital will be distributed to shareholders," he said.

Salini said an offer for Impregilo's 19 percent stake in Ecorodovias from Primav, a company belonging to the Brazilian family Almeida, had expired. On July 9 Primav raised its offer to 763 million euros.

Impregilo will unveil new strategic guidelines on Sept. 18. Late on Tuesday the group posted a first-half net loss of 29.2 million euros, hit by uncertainties in projects in Latin America, in particular a plan to widen the Panama Canal (Reporting By Elisa Anzolin, Writing by Lisa Jucca; editing by John Wallace)