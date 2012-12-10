BRIEF-China Agri-Products flags FY net loss of HK$778.6 mln
* Group incurred a net loss of approximately HK$778.6 million during year ended 31 December 2016
MILAN Dec 10 Italy's biggest builder Impregilo said on Monday the Brazilian competition regulator had approved the sale of a 19 percent stake in Brazil-based EcoRodovias.
In a statement Impregilo said the regulator had cleared the operation unconditionally.
In October Impregilo accepted an offer from Brazilian builder Primav Costrucoes for the stake in EcoRodovias worth just over 2 billion reais, or about 765 million euros ($988.84 million).
Earlier this month Impregilo, controlled by smaller family-owned peer Salini, said cash stemming from the sale of stakes in EcoRodovias and its Fisia units will fund the payment of dividends worth more than 40 percent of profits. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* board has terminated employment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer and managing director.
* Updated its fy17 forecast to pro-forma ebitda of $18 million to $21 million on expected total sales (new business premium) of $59 million to $64 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: