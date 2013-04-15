MILAN, April 15 Italian builder Impregilo will exit the Milan blue-chip FTSE MIB index as of April 17 because of a decrease in its free float following a takeover bid from peer Salini, the FTSE group said on Monday.

Insurer Fondiaria-SAI will be added to the FTSE MIB index on the same date, it said in a statement. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)