MILAN Dec 19 Italian construction and
concession group Gavio has raised its offer to buy out fellow
investors in Impregilo's controlling holding IGLI, valuing each
Impregilo share at 3.6 euros, to be paid in cash, a source close
to the matter said on Monday.
"The offer is all cash (and values each Impregilo share) at
3.6 euros," the source told Reuters.
Gavio, motorway operator Atlantia and insurer
Fondiaria-SAI each own one-third of IGLI, which in
turn controls slightly less than 30 percent of Impregilo.
Gavio has been looking to gain full control of IGLI.
Impregilo is also eyed by the Salini group, Italy's No.3
builder, which has said it is studying a plan to form an
alliance with Impregilo after building up a stake of more than 8
percent.
Shares in Impregilo rose more than 2 percent on Monday to
their highest level in eight sessions, lifted by speculation its
shareholder base may change and eventually lead to a break up of
Italy's biggest construction company.
