MILAN Dec 19 Italian construction and concession group Gavio has raised its offer to buy out fellow investors in Impregilo's controlling holding IGLI, valuing each Impregilo share at 3.6 euros, to be paid in cash, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

"The offer is all cash (and values each Impregilo share) at 3.6 euros," the source told Reuters.

Gavio, motorway operator Atlantia and insurer Fondiaria-SAI each own one-third of IGLI, which in turn controls slightly less than 30 percent of Impregilo.

Gavio has been looking to gain full control of IGLI.

Impregilo is also eyed by the Salini group, Italy's No.3 builder, which has said it is studying a plan to form an alliance with Impregilo after building up a stake of more than 8 percent.

Shares in Impregilo rose more than 2 percent on Monday to their highest level in eight sessions, lifted by speculation its shareholder base may change and eventually lead to a break up of Italy's biggest construction company. (Reporting by Luca Trogni)