MILAN, July 2 The Gavio group's motorway operator which indirectly controls just under 30 percent of Impregilo said on Monday a dividend payout policy in line with 2011 for Italy's biggest builder was a key priority.

Other priorities were a partial disposal of Impregilo's stake in Brazilian motorway operator Ecorodovias and seizing growth opportunities, possibily through acquisitions.

The priorities were listed on presentation slides prepared by Autostrada Torino Milano, which through holding IGLI owns the stake in Impregilo, now at the centre of a control battle with rival construction group Salini. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)