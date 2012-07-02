BRIEF-Optimum Re Spain takes 2.5 mln euro mortgage loan
* Says signs 13 year mortgage loan agreement for 2.5 million euros ($2.6 million) with Banco Sabadell Source text: http://bit.ly/2lK0U6s
MILAN, July 2 The Gavio group's motorway operator which indirectly controls just under 30 percent of Impregilo said on Monday a dividend payout policy in line with 2011 for Italy's biggest builder was a key priority.
Other priorities were a partial disposal of Impregilo's stake in Brazilian motorway operator Ecorodovias and seizing growth opportunities, possibily through acquisitions.
The priorities were listed on presentation slides prepared by Autostrada Torino Milano, which through holding IGLI owns the stake in Impregilo, now at the centre of a control battle with rival construction group Salini. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
* Hanlon - Announced a new agreement with Morningstar Inc for Morningstar's ByAllAccounts on Hanlon's Wealth Platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The U.S. Treasury Department said it will extend its search for criminals who seek to launder money by buying U.S. real estate.