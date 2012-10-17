MILAN Oct 17 Impregilo board will make a proposal on a special dividend linked to the sale of a stake in Brazil's unit EcoRodovias by December, a source close to company told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The jumbo dividend proposal will be made when the board meets to approve a new business plan," the source said.

"This is expected by mid-November or December."

Impregilo approved on Tuesday an offer from Brazilian builder Primav Costrucoes for a 19 pct stake in EcoRodovias worth about 2 billion reais, or about 765 million euros.

Previously, Impregilo CEO Pietro Salini had indicated the jumbo payment could be 1-1.5 euros per share.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)