MILAN Feb 15 Italian construction group
Salini said on Wednesday it had raised its stake in rival
Impregilo to 20.06 percent from 15 percent in less
than two months , a move that could heat up the battle
to control Italy's biggest builder.
Family-owned Salini aims to merge with Impregilo's
construction operations to create an Italian construction
champion with 5 billion euros in annual sales.
"Salini reaffirms its strategic priority to build, over
time, a leading European-based construction and concessionary
group with the scale and expertise to compete in the global
infrastructure sector," the group said in a statement.
Its ambitions are opposed by the Gavio family, which
controls Impregilo with the Benetton family and has close links
to powerful investment bank Mediobanca.
Salini's stake in Impregilo is worth about 210 million
euros ($274 million).
In January, a source close to the matter said Salini was
mulling options ranging from a friendly merger with Impregilo to
a bid for the company.
On the other side, the Gavios are finalising talks with
the Benettons to raise their Impregilo stake to nearly 30
percent, other sources close to the matter said last week.
The Gavios and the Benettons share control of IGLI, a shell
company that has 29.9 percent of Impregilo. Their IGLI stakes
are held via Argo Finanziaria and Atlantia,
respectively.
Shares in Impregilo closed up 2.7 percent to 2.6 euros on
Wednesday, outperforming a 0.2 percent gain in the Europe
construction index.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
