MILAN Feb 16 Italian family owned Gavio group is close to reaching an asset swap deal with motorway company Atlantia that will make it the largest shareholder in Italy's leading builder Impregilo, five sources close to the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Under the deal, Atlantia will swap its entire stake in the IGLI vehicle that controls Impregilo and the Turin-Savona toll road with half of Gavio's stake in Chilean motorway Autopista do Pacifico, they said.

"A preliminary agreement has been reached yesterday or the day before yesterday," one of the sources said.

The deal, which is likely to include a negligible cash component, will strengthen Atlantia's position in South America. Atlantia already has motorway assets in Brazil.

The terms agreed value Atlantia's 33.3 percent stake in IGLI about 87 million euros and the Turin-Savona motorway about 225 million euros, while half of Gavio's 46 percent stake in the Chilean road should be worth slightly more than 300 million euros.

Once the agreement is done, Gavio will control the entire capital of IGLI, which in turn owns 29.9 percent of Impregilo, which has attracted merger interest from rival builder Salini.

On Thursday, Salini said it had no intention of exiting its strategic investment in Impregilo and remained determined to create an Italian construction sector champion.

Saline owns 20 percent of Impregilo. (Additional reporting by Sabina Suzzi and Stefano Bernabei; writing by Danilo Masoni)