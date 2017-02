MILAN Dec 20 Italian construction company Salini Costruttori has increased its stake in Italian builder Impregilo to 15 percent on Tuesday, from 10 percent last Friday, Salini said.

In a statement, Salini confirmed the strategic nature of the investment which it said is part of a tie-up project aimed at creating a big Italian-owned European player that can also compete on international markets.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)