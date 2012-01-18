ROME Jan 18 Impregilo shareholder Benetton has time until March 2 to decide on whether to raise its stake in Italy's biggest construction group, a member of the Benetton family said on Wednesday.

The Benetton and the Gavio families share control of Impregilo through vehicle company IGLI.

Their control has been challenged by privately owned builder Salini, which has built a stake of more than 15 percent in Impregilo.

"We have time until March 2 to decide, we have a very good relationship with Gavio. (Our decision) will not be unsettling, we have to evaluate what is convenient for us strategically and we must see Gavio's plans," Gilberto Benetton said on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

The Ligresti family has agreed to sell its one-third stake in IGLI to the Gavio and the Benettons have a right of first refusal, which if exercised would give them a 50 percent stake in IGLI compared to the current 30 percent.

The Benettons own the IGLI stake via motorway operator Atlantia. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto)