MILAN, April 19 Fund manager Amber Capital has more than doubled its stake in Impregilo to 5.10 percent in a move that could give it a key role in the fight to control Italy's biggest builder.

Market regulator Consob said on Thursday the fund held 5.10 percent as of April 10, up from 2.19 percent previously. At current market prices, Impregilo is worth a total of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

Impregilo is being targeted for a possible merger by privately held construction company Salini, which has built a stake of 25.4 percent since September.

But the Italian Gavio family controlling Impregilo with a 29.9 percent stake held through motorway company Autostrada Torino Milano is opposed to the plan.

Amber - which has so far not expressed its position on a possible Salini merger - had no immediate comment.

Alaska-based investment manager McKinley Capital Management holds 2.31 percent of Impregilo, but no other investor holds more than 2 percent, according to Consob's website.

Analysts expect Salini and Gavio to fight for board control at the company's annual shareholder meeting due in May. Both have not ruled out a takeover bid, but there have been reports that Milan-based investment bank Vitale & Associati has approached the parties over an agreed solution.

Salini, advised by Rothschild and Boston Consulting, will present its merger plan to Impregilo on April 23. Sources close to the matter told Reuters in January that Salini aims for synergy savings of about 100 million euros.

Gavio is advised by Mediobanca and UniCredit .

The contenders have different strategic views over Impregilo. While Gavio wants to focus on both construction and concessions, Salini intends to turn the group into a pure construction player with little concession business.

Impregilo shares were down 0.7 percent at 2.98 euros by 1316 GMT ($1 = 0.7621 euro)