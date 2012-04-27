UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
MILAN, April 27 Italian privately-held construction group Salini increased its stake in rival Impregilo to 29.1 percent from a previous 25.4 percent, Impregilo's chairman Massimo Ponzellini said at the Impregilo shareholders' meeting on Friday.
The increase means that the 29.1 percent almost matches the one held by the Gavio family, which controls Impregilo through Autostrada Torino-Milano.
Salini has spelled out a plan to merge with Impregilo.
Impregilo's shares were up 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.