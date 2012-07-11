MILAN, July 11 A Milan court has rejected a request by IGLI, the company of the Gavio family that owns nearly 30 percent of Impregilo, to block plans by builder Salini to take control of Italy's biggest construction group, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

Gavio asked the court to urgently block Salini from using proxy votes at a shareholder meeting due tomorrow to vote on a Salini proposal to oust the Gavio-controlled board and name a new one. If upheld by the court, the request could have delayed the AGM.

The court ruling said it was up to Impregilo shareholders to decide on any postponement of the AGM.

Family-owned Salini also has almost 30 percent of Impregilo.

The fight to control Impregilo, which started in September when Salini begun building its stake, has attracted foreign investor interest, helping Impregilo's share price double.

The clash has developed into a rare public proxy battle in Italy, where dealmaking usually takes place behind the scenes.

The judicial sources said the court would discuss again the matter at a hearing on August 22. (Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)