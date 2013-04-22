MILAN, April 22 Italian construction company Impregilo said on Monday it was set to receive around 204 million euros ($265.82 million)plus interest after it won a top court ruling in a long-running dispute over waste contracts in Italy.

In a statement Impregilo said the Italian supreme court had definitively rejected a motion by Italy's state administration regarding waste-to-energy plants in the Italian southern region of Campania.

In the complex legal case, ownership of the plants had been transferred to the Italian administration.

"With this decision, the first degree sentence... becomes definitively executory," it said.

The company had already won appeals in two administrative courts against the state on the matter. .

($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Danilo Masoni)