Aug 26 () - * Confirms full-year outlook

* H1 net profit 39 mln euros vs 60.4 mln year ago

* Order book at end-June worth 22.7 bln euros

* Shares close 1.3 pct higher, outpace sector

(Adds details, quotes, shares)

By Antonella Ciancio

MILAN, Aug 26 Italy's biggest builder Impregilo does not expect to restart its Libyan operations this year, preferring to wait until the rebels that toppled Muammar Gaddafi return the war-torn country to some sense of normality.

Impregilo, which had been expected to be among the big beneficiaries of Italy's business ties with Libya before the conflict began, halted its operations in the country during the fighting.

"The group confirms the forecasts made at the beginning of the year whereby a resumption of operations in Libya is not envisaged in its short-term projections," the company said on Friday as it announced first-half results.

Impregilo's cautious stance contrasts with compatriot oil producer Eni , which earlier this week said staff had arrived in Libya to look into a restart of some facilities.

An Impregilo spokesman said the group's contracts in Libya were worth 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

Impregilo confirmed its full-year outlook, saying there were no problems with its investments in Libya as initial payments on contracts had been honoured.

"It is too early to make an assessment about what we will do," Chairman Massimo Ponzellini told reporters after the results. "Once the situation normalises, the activity will resume quickly."

Smaller by market value than its more diversified global rivals like France's Vinci and Germany's Hochtief , Impregilo had been hoping for part of a Libyan motorway project worth up to 5 billion euros that was due to be financed by the Rome government under a deal with Gaddafi.

Impregilo lost out on the first tranche of the contract, which was awarded shortly before the conflict erupted, a company spokesman said.

Ponzellini said he had no information on the status of the rest of the contract under the country's new leadership.

Impregilo was gloomy about its domestic market, saying that the Italian economy continued to present difficulties for a recovery in investments and production levels, even compared with other European economies.

The picture has been further complicated by the new financial pressures that recently hit Italy, it said. The euro zone's third largest economy has come under market scrutiny because of its huge public debt and was forced to rush through a 45.5 billion euro austerity package this month.

Impregilo reported first-half net profit of 39 million euros ($55 million), down from 60.4 million euros a year before when it benefited from one-off gains of 43 million euros from the partial sale of its Brazilian unit Elog.

The group's aggregate order backlog stood at 22.7 billion euros at the end of June.

Impregilo said in March it aimed for higher sales in 2011 and to double revenues to 4 billion euros by 2015.

First-half net sales were broadly stable at 1.004 billion euros, 78 percent of which were outside Italy.

Impregilo's shares closed up 1.3 percent at 1.65 euros, outperforming the Europe STOXX 600 construction and materials index which was down 1.3 percent.

(Additional reporting by Daniele Belleri; Editing by Erica Billingham)

($1=.7099 Euro)