MILAN Nov 9 Italy's biggest builder Impregilo said on Wednesday it would meet its full-year targets as it reported a lower nine-month operating profit, despite stable revenues, due to asset sales which boosted last year's results.

Impregilo said a group order backlog totalling 22 billion euros helped "support the ... expectation that ... the rest of the year will progress in accordance with the guidelines provided at the end of 2010."

Impregilo said it still did not envisage resuming its Libya operations this year and flagged legal and operational risks arising from waste management contracts in Naples' Campania region.

Impregilo said total net debt had risen to 596 million euros compared with 313 million euros at end-2010 partly on account of the Campania situation. (Reporting by Valentina Za)