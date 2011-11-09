MILAN Nov 9 Italy's biggest builder Impregilo
said on Wednesday it would meet its full-year targets
as it reported a lower nine-month operating profit, despite
stable revenues, due to asset sales which boosted last year's
results.
Impregilo said a group order backlog totalling 22 billion
euros helped "support the ... expectation that ... the rest of
the year will progress in accordance with the guidelines
provided at the end of 2010."
Impregilo said it still did not envisage resuming its Libya
operations this year and flagged legal and operational risks
arising from waste management contracts in Naples' Campania
region.
Impregilo said total net debt had risen to 596 million euros
compared with 313 million euros at end-2010 partly on account of
the Campania situation.
