MILAN Jan 2 Italian construction company Impregilo said on Wednesday it had won a bid in Panama worth around $560 million to carry out building work on a copper mine in the country.

In a statement Impregilo said it had won the bid in joint venture with its family-owned peer Salini.

The project envisages the construction of service and access roads to the mine which is located some 120 km from Panama City.

Impregilo said the contract marked its first entry into the growing mining sector.

The Salini group, headed by Pietro Salini, took control of Impregilo last July after months of battling with rival motorway and construction company Gavio.

Pietro Salini, appointed chief executive of Impregilo after his group took control, is keen to focus it on the construction sector and expand its geographical presence.

