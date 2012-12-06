MILAN Dec 6 Italy's biggest builder Impregilo
approved a 2013-2015 business plan on Thursday which
envisages revenues rising 10 percent to above 3.3 billion euros
($4.3 billion) and a high dividend payout.
The company wants to focus on its construction business by
selling non-core concession and engineering activities, pay high
dividends, and invest to diversify its geographical presence.
Impregilo, controlled by smaller family-owned peer Salini,
said cash stemming from the sale of stakes in Brazilian motorway
operator EcoRodovias and of its Fisia units will fund
the payment of dividends worth more than 40 percent of profits.
Cash flow from disposals and one time gains would be of
about 1.5 billion euros in 2013-2015, while investments would be
more than 800 million euros, it said.
Impregilo is targeting an improvement of its core margin on
sales to above 12 percent.
