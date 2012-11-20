MILAN Nov 20 Two investors in Impregilo are being probed in Milan on allegations of market-rigging for their role in a change of control at Italy's biggest builder, a judicial source said.

Italian construction group Salini took control of its biggest competitor at a shareholder meeting in July after months of battling with rival investor Gavio.

The source said Pietro Salini, head of the namesake construction group, the co-founder of investment fund Amber Capital Joseph Oughourlian and his fund's Italian representative Umberto Mosetti are among those under investigation.

The probe, led by prosecutor Isidoro Palma, follows a complaint to market regulator Consob by Gavio, which previously controlled the company's board, over an alleged hidden shareholder pact to win control of Impregilo.

The people under investigation could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, writing by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Luca Trogni and Danilo Masoni)