MILAN Nov 20 Two investors in Impregilo
are being probed in Milan on allegations of
market-rigging for their role in a change of control at Italy's
biggest builder, a judicial source said.
Italian construction group Salini took control of its
biggest competitor at a shareholder meeting in July after months
of battling with rival investor Gavio.
The source said Pietro Salini, head of the namesake
construction group, the co-founder of investment fund Amber
Capital Joseph Oughourlian and his fund's Italian representative
Umberto Mosetti are among those under investigation.
The probe, led by prosecutor Isidoro Palma, follows a
complaint to market regulator Consob by Gavio, which previously
controlled the company's board, over an alleged hidden
shareholder pact to win control of Impregilo.
The people under investigation could not be immediately
reached for comment.
