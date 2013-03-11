MILAN, March 11 Impregilo, Italy's
biggest builder, said on Monday it would pay dividends worth
around 600 million euros after the sale of a stake in a
Brazilian asset boosted net profits in 2012.
In a statement on Monday, the company said net profits more
than trebled to 601 million euros in 2012.
Impregilo, controlled by family-owned peer Salini, raised
925 million euros net from the sale of its entire stake in
Brazil-based motorway operator EcoRodovias.
The board also backed a takeover offer announced in February
by Salini, art of plans to merge the two companies and create an
Italian construction sector champion.
Impregilo confirmed targets in its 2013-15 industrial plan.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)