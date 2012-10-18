UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ROME Oct 18 Italy's Antitrust authority said on Thursday that it had opened an investigation into the strategic accord signed between construction companies Salini Costruttori and Impregilo in September.
The companies' agreement to cooperate during the bidding process for public works is likely to restrict competition, the authority said in a statement on its Web site. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts