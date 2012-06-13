MILAN, June 13 Impregilo, the Italian
builder at the centre of a control battle, said on Wednesday it
had decided to file a complaint to market regulator Consob
regarding certain initiatives undertaken by its peer Salini.
Privately-held Salini wants to merge with Impregilo but is
being opposed by the Gavio family, which controls Impregilo's
board.
In a statement, Impregilo said the complaint related to
issues including "unacceptable manipulation of information" by
Salini with regard to the future management of Impregilo.
Earlier this month Salini filed a complaint with Consob
aimed at ensuring the battle with the Gavio family to control
Impregilo respected the law.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)