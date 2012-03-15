MILAN, March 15 Italian construction group
Salini has increased its stake in Italy's Impregilo to
22.4 percent by buying a further 0.28 percent of Italy's biggest
builder last month.
Salini said in a statement on Thursday it had bought
Impregilo shares in two blocks at a price of 2.6096 euros and
2.6036 euros per share respectively, spending 2.99 million euros
in total.
Shares in Impregilo closed down 2.5 percent on Thursday at
2.946 euros.
Impregilo has attracted merger interest from Salini but
Italy's Gavio family last month gained control of the builder by
securing a 29.96 percent stake.
