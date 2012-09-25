MILAN, Sept 25 Italian construction company Impregilo and peer Salini approved on Tuesday a commercial and organisational deal which is expected to bring extra contracts for up to 6.4 billion euros in 2013-2017.

In a statement, Impregilo said the two companies will look at ways to join forces in tenders by equally sharing benefits and costs of the projects.

Salini took board control of Impregilo in July. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)