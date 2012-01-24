MILAN Jan 24 Italian builder Salini is
considering bidding for its billion-euro rival Impregilo
if they can't agree a merger to create a national
champion in the construction sector, a source close to the
matter said.
Salini Chief Executive Pietro Salini said in an interview in
December that his family-controlled group was studying a plan to
merge with Impregilo to create an entity that was technically
and financially fit for international markets.
Though it has built a stake of 15 percent over the last few
months, Salini's ambitions are opposed by the Gavio family,
which controls Impregilo with the Benettons and has close links
to powerful investment bank Mediobanca.
"Salini is absolutely open to involving the Gavios. It would
be natural for everyone to consider other proposals that can
pave the way for an agreement," the source told Reuters on
condition of anonymity, adding that so far Salini and Gavio had
not met to discuss the plans.
"A takeover is certainly one of the alternatives. An option
that can be (financially) handled," the source said.
Salini declined to comment.
Another option for Salini is to seek shareholder support for
its plan at the next annual meeting in spring, the source said.
The Italian construction sector is highly fragmented and
some bankers say consolidation may help builders better cope
with aggressive competition abroad and a recession at home.
A Salini takeover of Italy's biggest construction group
would likely trigger a sale of Impregilo's controlling stake in
Brazilian motorway group Ecorodovias and of its
loss-making Fisia engineering unit.
A study by a global consultancy firm hired by Salini
estimated recurrent annual merger synergies of 100 million
euros, from a combination of more accurate bid pricing, central
cost cuts and higher bidding success in three years, two sources
said.
A combined Salini-Impregilo, worth roughly 2 billion euros
($2.6 billion), would be among Europe's 15 biggest builders by
capitalisation, on a ladder where Vinci and Bouygues
of France and ACS of Spain occupy the top
three rungs.
A Salini-Impregilo group would see construction revenues
reaching 5 billion euros in 2015, according to the study, while
Vinci is expected to have generated total revenues of more than
36 billion euros in 2011.
STRATEGY DIVERGENCES
The battle between Salini and Gavio is also about strategy.
While Impregilo runs both construction and concessions,
Salini wants to turn the group into a pure construction player
with little concession business.
As a result, Salini could look at selling Impregilo's 29
percent stake in Ecorodovias, whose $4 billion market value
makes it the second-biggest motorway group in Brazil after CCR
SA.
"The (Salini) plan for Impregilo does not view the
investment in Ecorodovias as a value. The plans foresees a
valorisation of the stake," the source said.
The source said Salini would also be keen on selling or
isolating into a "bad company" its Fisia unit. Fisia, which
makes and runs incinerators, has been locked in legal troubles
linked to waste contracts in the Naples area, hitting results.
Impregilo, once famous for helping rescue the Abu Simbel
temples in Egypt in the sixties, boasts the Panama Canal
expansion contract with Spain's Sacyr in its 9.6
billion euro construction order book.
The complex web of interests surrounding the fight for
Impregilo is likely to take weeks or more before it crystallises
into either a hostile confrontation or an agreed solution.
One banker who has received approaches for M&A advisory and
structured finance in the case said it would take at least a
couple of weeks for the situation to become clearer.
Impregilo is controlled by vehicle company IGLI, with a 30
percent stake. The Gavios, owners of motorway company Autostrade
Torino Milano, hold their share of IGLI through
holding company Argo Finanziaria, while the Benettons' stake is
held through Atlantia, Italy's No. 1 motorway company.
The Benettons have said they will decide in March whether to
waive a right to buy 5 percent of Impregilo from Gavio held
through IGLI.
If waived, the Gavios would have a 20 percent stake in
Impregilo, after they bought out a fellow investor in IGLI in a
deal valuing each share at 3.65 euros.
One source familiar with the situation said he expected the
Benettons to renew their shareholder pact in IGLI, accepting a
dilution of their stake in exchange for a Gavio motorway asset
in Chile.
Shares in Impregilo have risen about 60 percent since the
end of September when Salini started to build its stake, while
Milan's all-share index has risen 12 percent.
($1 = 0.7740 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by
Will Waterman)