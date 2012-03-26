BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
MILAN, March 26 Italian construction group Salini has boosted its stake in Italy's Impregilo to 25.37 percent, it said in a statement on Monday, escalating a battle for control of Italy's biggest builder.
Salini said it had bought a further 3 percent of Impregilo on March 22, mostly through off-the-market block trades.
Salini had raised its stake to 22.4 percent on March 15.
Shares in Impregilo were up nearly 1 percent at 3.11 euros at 0721 GMT. Milan's blue chip index was flat.
Impregilo, which reports full-year results on Monday, has attracted merger interest from Salini but Italy's Gavio family last month gained control of the builder by securing a 29.96 percent stake. (Reporting By Antonella Ciancio)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.