(Removes duplicate of second paragraph)

MILAN, April 27 Salini, a key shareholder in Impregilo, abstained from voting on the builder's financial accounts at a shareholder meeting on Friday, as a battle for control of the group heats up.

Privately-owned construction group Salini said earlier on Friday it had increased its holding in Italy's biggest builder to 29.2 percent, nearly matching the 29.9 percent stake held by Impregilo's biggest shareholder the Gavio family.

Salini has spelled out a plan to merge with Impregilo. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)