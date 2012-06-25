MILAN, June 25 Italian builder Salini said conditions were not suitable to consider splitting up Impregilo's assets, as a clash with rival group Gavio to control Italy's biggest builder heated up ahead of a mid-July shareholder meeting.

Impregilo is at the centre of a fight for control with the Gavio and Salini family-owned groups who both hold just under 30 percent of the 1.4 billion euro ($1.75 billion) Milan-based group.

Minority investors have been called to a July 12 vote on a Salini proposal to oust the Gavio-controlled board.

A plan to split Impregilo was pitched by investment bank Vitale & Associati, an advisor to Salini, and the move would see Salini getting construction operations and Gavio concessions, a source close to the situation said, confirming a report in the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"When Vitale developed the plan, Salini evaluated it positively since it was market friendly," Salini chief executive Pietro Salini said on Monday.

"However, Gavio and its advisors slammed the door two months ago (and again today). Consequently, this is not a viable possibility we can consider now," he said in an emailed note.

Elsewhere on Monday, Italian company SIAS, part of the diversified Gavio group which the Corriere report said would be involved in the operation, rejected the idea, saying a split would be "totally inadmissible".

A source close to the matter said discussions over such a plan could come only after the July shareholder meeting. Corriere said Salini could lobby for an asset split if it failed to win control at the July meeting. ($1 = 0.8013 euro) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dan Lalor)