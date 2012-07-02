MILAN, July 2 Impregilo's shareholder Gavio ruled out on Monday a full takeover offer on the Italian builder as well as any accord with rival shareholder Salini.

Beniamimo Gavio, whose family controls Impregilo through motorway operator Autostrada Torino Milano but faces a challenge from Salini, said current market conditions made a takeover bid impossible.

Both Gavio and Salini each hold nearly 30 percent of Impregilo and will seek to gain control of Italy's biggest builder at a shareholder meeting on July 12. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)