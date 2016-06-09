BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
TORONTO, June 9 Tycoon Carlos Slim's building arm Ideal has tied up with two Canadian pension funds to invest in infrastructure assets in Mexico, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Ideal will hold a 51 percent stake in the partnership, which is called "Newco", while Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, have committed C$1.35 billion ($1.06 billion). ($1 = 1.2756 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Simon Gardner Editing by W Simon)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources