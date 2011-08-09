* Q2 loss C$2.9 mln vs C$1.4 mln yr ago

* Rev rises 14 pct to C$18.9

* Operating costs up 14.6 pct to C$9.4 mln

* Sees lower gross profit for 2011 (Follows alerts)

Aug 9 Imris Inc , which makes surgical imaging systems, posted wider quarterly loss on higher operating costs and said it expects gross profit to be lower this year.

Net loss widened to C$2.9 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$1.4 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to C$18.9 million.

Operating expenses rose 14.6 percent to C$9.4 million.

Imris said it expects gross profit to be lower this year as it spends more to launch new products.

It also said its order backlog for the quarter rose nearly 7 percent to C$97.5 million.

