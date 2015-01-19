BRIEF-TouchTunes and PlayNetwork agree to merge
* Touchtunes says acquired certain assets of El Media Group, a new york based background music and services provider Source text for Eikon:
Jan 19 Internet Media Services SA :
* To propose supervisory board FY 2014 dividend payout of about 2 million zlotys ($538,300) or 0.06 zloty per share
* Proposed FY 2014 dividend to be 50 percent higher than FY 2013 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7156 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Touchtunes says acquired certain assets of El Media Group, a new york based background music and services provider Source text for Eikon:
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)