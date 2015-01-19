Jan 19 Internet Media Services SA :

* To propose supervisory board FY 2014 dividend payout of about 2 million zlotys ($538,300) or 0.06 zloty per share

* Proposed FY 2014 dividend to be 50 percent higher than FY 2013 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7156 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)