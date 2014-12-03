Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 3 Internet Media Services SA (IMS) :
* Said on Tuesday it reached an agreement on cooperation terms and possible takeover of Laboratorium Projektow Innowacyjnych Sp. z o.o. (LPI)
* Parties agreed that the company will have an option to acquire a majority stake (between 70 pct and 100 pct) in LPI from its main shareholder and chairman of the management board who currently holds a 98 pct stake in LPI
* The cooperation agreement concerns development of Laboratorium Projektow Innowacyjnych's project Funbox - a mobile jukebox application
* The company will be responsible for provision of music servers and clients to Funbox application
* Parties will sign final investment agreement by March 31, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)