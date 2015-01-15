Jan 15 Internet Media Services SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a letter of intent to acquire Magic Group Polska Sp. z o.o.

* Magic Group Polska Sp. z o.o. is an IT company based in Warsaw, Poland

* Due dilligence checks on Magic Group Polska are to start shortly and both parties plan to agree final terms of the acquistion by May 31, 2015

