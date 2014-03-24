MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 20
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 24 IMS Health Holdings Inc said it expected to price its initial public offering at $18-$21 per share, valuing the healthcare information company at up to $6.97 billion.
The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said the IPO of 65 million shares was expected to raise about $1.36 billion, based on the top end of the price range. (r.reuters.com/rag87v) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
March 17 MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 49.7 percent in their debut, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of $3.21 billion.