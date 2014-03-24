March 24 IMS Health Holdings Inc said it expected to price its initial public offering at $18-$21 per share, valuing the healthcare information company at up to $6.97 billion.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said the IPO of 65 million shares was expected to raise about $1.36 billion, based on the top end of the price range. (r.reuters.com/rag87v) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)