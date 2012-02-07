* Sees increased EBITA through organic growth, acquisitions

* 2011 EBITA up 11 pct to 288.4 mln euros

* 2011 revenue up 14 pct to 5.11 bln euros

* Shares up 1.3 pct in broadly flat Amsterdam market (Adds CEO interview quotes)

By Anthony Deutsch

AMSTERDAM, Feb 7 - Dutch engineer Imtech expects acquisitions to help drive growth this year and is looking outside its home European markets, struggling with a debt crisis, to China and the Middle East.

Imtech, whose business spans electrical and mechanical engineering and information technology, said it has a war chest of around 500 million euros ($654 million)to fund purchases.

Chief Executive Rene van der Bruggen told Reuters in an interview the company is in various stages of talks with 15 potential acquisition candidates.

Imtech, which has a stock market value of 2.25 billion euros, has been snapping up technical services providers, creating a portfolio that allows it to cross-sell in areas such as green technology. In 2011, it bought 15 companies with combined sales of 450 million euros.

While discussions are mainly with smaller to medium-sized businesses, Imtech would be interested in taking over larger companies if the right candidates come along, van der Bruggen said.

"In acquisitions it takes two to tango. Sometimes it would be nice to do a larger acquisition," he said.

Imtech is keen to expand in Turkey, which it sees as a bridge to other new markets, van der Bruggen said. It is also eyeing Southeast Asia and Kazakhstan.

"Turkey is of course a very large country with 80 million inhabitants and a stepping stone to the Middle East, Russia and Russian (satellite) states," he said.

A key growth market will be green energy, which has climbed in recent years from a quarter to nearly a third of annual sales of about 5 billion euros.

"In coming years that will grow more rapidly than the rest, certainly if you look at Germany...After last year's decision to close all the nuclear plants that means there is going to be a major push in energy efficiency in power generation," he said.

Imtech on Tuesday said earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 11 percent in 2011 thanks to strong markets in Germany and the Nordic region.

While these markets have proved relatively resilient during the euro zone crisis, others such as Benelux and Spain have been hit as governments cut back spending on infrastructure.

Van der Bruggen said Imtech may need to make further cuts in the troubled Benelux market if conditions do not improve. Last year it cut staff there by 5 percent.

Speaking more broadly about Imtech's outlook, he reiterated the company is "very nicely on course" to meet targets of boosting sales from 5 to 8 billion euros and operating EBITA margins from 5 to 7 per cent by 2015. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb and Erica Billingham)