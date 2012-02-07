(Updates with plans to restore gas supply, paragraph 4)

ZAGREB Feb 7 Croatia's energy group INA said on Tuesday it was forced to reduce its domestic gas production and delivery to major industrial consumers after harsh weather disrupted work of some of its gas fields in the northern Adriatic.

"Gas production has been temporarily reduced as extreme weather conditions have disrupted energy supply to six out of 16 production platforms in the northern Adriatic," INA said in a statement.

It said production in the northern Adriatic has been reduced to 1.3 million of cubic metres per day from 3.3 million but added gas supply to households, hospitals and public institutions would remain normal.

Later on Tuesday, INA said it had secured an additional quantity of gas from Hungary and would restore to the normal level gas to industrial consumers from Wednesday.

INA is involved in a joint venture in the northern Adriatic with Italy's energy company ENI.

"Efforts are going on to restore the energy supply, but access to the platforms is not possible because of harsh weather conditions," the statement said.

Like most of Europe, Croatia has in recent days been gripped by freezing temperatures, strong winds and heavy snowfall, disrupting normal life and causing increased energy consumption.

Gas consumption in Croatia on Monday reached a record daily level this winter of 16.5 million cubic metres.

INA said it had agreed with several large industrial consumers, like state power board HEP or large fertilizer producer Petrokemija, to scale down gas consumption until the production in the northern Adriatic was fully restored.

Croatia consumes some 3 billion cubic metres of gas annually and INA has a three-year supply agreement with ENI.

INA said ENI was continuing to supply Croatia with agreed gas quantities. It added its gas trading arm was making efforts to normalise the gas supply level in the country, including by securing additional gas imports.

INA's biggest shareholder is Hungary's MOL with an almost 50-percent stake. The Croatian government owns just under 45 percent.

INA has both upstream and downstream segments and is active in gas and oil exploration at home, in the Middle East and in Africa. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and James Jukwey)