UPDATE 1-U.S. gasoline margins hit 1-year low on oversupply fears -traders
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. gasoline margins fell by more than 11 percent early Friday morning, hitting one-year lows on fears of oversupply and weakening demand, traders said.
ZAGREB Feb 14 Crude prices and increased hydrocarbon production boosted annual profits at Croatian oil and gas group INA by 90 percent to 1.82 billion croatian kuna ($317 million), the group said on Tuesday.
Overall sales rose 16 percent in 2011, reaching 30.02 billion kuna.
"Our improved results are mostly due to external factors, including crude price movements and an increased production of hydrocarbon. However, our efforts to improve efficiency and cost management also contributed to our positive results," INA said in a statement.
The group said a worsening business environment - it has operations in countries such as Syria - and the knock-on effect of euro zone turmoil would be the main challenges for the year ahead.
"We will continue with efforts to improve efficiency together with focusing on development projects," INA's CEO, Zoltan Aldott, said.
INA has upstream and downstream activities and is involved in gas and oil exploration in Croatia, Africa and the Middle East, notably Syria. Its retail segment is present in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Montenegro.
Last month INA decided to withdraw the Croatian staff from its Syrian fields due to a political unrest in that country, but said that production, which is now run by local staff, should not suffer..
Hungary's MOL is INA's biggest shareholder with a 47.46 percent stake and an option for an additional 1.6 percent, while the Croatian government owns 44.84 percent.
($1 = 5.7391 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. gasoline margins fell by more than 11 percent early Friday morning, hitting one-year lows on fears of oversupply and weakening demand, traders said.
CAMPINA GRANDE, Brazil, Feb 17 The shrunken carcasses of cows lie in scorched fields outside the city of Campina Grande in northeast Brazil, and hungry goats search for food on the cracked-earth floor of the Boqueirao reservoir that serves the desperate town.
LONDON, Feb 17 Global equity markets were set to end the week on a softer footing on Friday, after setting record highs in the previous two sessions, as investors looked for clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's tax and trade policies.