ZAGREB Feb 14 Crude prices and increased hydrocarbon production boosted annual profits at Croatian oil and gas group INA by 90 percent to 1.82 billion croatian kuna ($317 million), the group said on Tuesday.

Overall sales rose 16 percent in 2011, reaching 30.02 billion kuna.

"Our improved results are mostly due to external factors, including crude price movements and an increased production of hydrocarbon. However, our efforts to improve efficiency and cost management also contributed to our positive results," INA said in a statement.

The group said a worsening business environment - it has operations in countries such as Syria - and the knock-on effect of euro zone turmoil would be the main challenges for the year ahead.

"We will continue with efforts to improve efficiency together with focusing on development projects," INA's CEO, Zoltan Aldott, said.

INA has upstream and downstream activities and is involved in gas and oil exploration in Croatia, Africa and the Middle East, notably Syria. Its retail segment is present in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Montenegro.

Last month INA decided to withdraw the Croatian staff from its Syrian fields due to a political unrest in that country, but said that production, which is now run by local staff, should not suffer..

Hungary's MOL is INA's biggest shareholder with a 47.46 percent stake and an option for an additional 1.6 percent, while the Croatian government owns 44.84 percent.

