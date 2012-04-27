ZAGREB, April 27 Croatia's oil and gas group INA said on Friday the first quarter net profit had shrunk to 412 million kuna ($72.36 million) from 1.05 billion kuna year-on-year due to capped gas prices, lower demand and loss of income from Syrian oilfields.

Revenues in the same period rose five percent to 7.26 billion kuna, INA, whose biggest shareholder is Hungary's MOL , said in a statement.

"The external environment and regulatory framework in Croatia had a strong influence over our results in the first quarter," INA said.

MOL owns close to 50 percent of INA, while the Croatian government has a 44.84-percent stake.

"In Croatia, we recorded a lower demand for crude products and faced capped gas prices. Externally, we had no income from our gas and oilfields in Syria," the statement said.

INA has both upstream and downstream segments and operates on gas and oil exploration and exploitation at home, in the Middle East and in Africa.

INA had to temporarily suspend its activities in strife-torn Syria as Croatia, due to become a European Union member next year, joined the EU sanctions against the Middle East country.

The Croatian government decided on Friday to hike gas and electricity prices to make its energy companies more profitable and competitive as the country gears up to join the common EU market.

($1 = 5.6938 Croatian kunas)