ZAGREB, Sept 7 An oil refinery in the central Croatian town of Sisak will resume work in the last quarter of this year after heavy damage in a fire in June, its owner, oil and gas group INA , said on Wednesday.

The smaller of Croatia's two refineries, which can process 60,000 barrels a day, it had stopped production and was under repair since June 20.

"We are glad that repair works are going on according to the plans and that we can expect the refinery to restart in the last quarter of 2011," INA's Chief Executive, Zoltan Aldott, said in a statement.

INA's biggest shareholder is Hungary's MOL with 47.46 percent. The Croatian government owns 44.84 percent.

INA owns two refineries. The bigger one, which is undergoing modernisation, is located in the northern Adriatic city of Rijeka.

In an interview for Reuters Aldott had said that the overhaul of the Sisak refinery, to make it able to produce higher quality products, will be reviewed due to changed market conditions .

INA is one of the biggest Croatian companies and has upstream and downstream segments. It is active at home, in the Middle East and in Africa.

(Reporting By Igor Ilic, edited by Zoran Radosavljevic and William Hardy)