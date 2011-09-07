ZAGREB, Sept 7 An oil refinery in the
central Croatian town of Sisak will resume work in the last
quarter of this year after heavy damage in a fire in June, its
owner, oil and gas group INA , said on Wednesday.
The smaller of Croatia's two refineries, which can process
60,000 barrels a day, it had stopped production and was under
repair since June 20.
"We are glad that repair works are going on according to the
plans and that we can expect the refinery to restart in the last
quarter of 2011," INA's Chief Executive, Zoltan Aldott, said in
a statement.
INA's biggest shareholder is Hungary's MOL with
47.46 percent. The Croatian government owns 44.84 percent.
INA owns two refineries. The bigger one, which is undergoing
modernisation, is located in the northern Adriatic city of
Rijeka.
In an interview for Reuters Aldott had said that the
overhaul of the Sisak refinery, to make it able to produce
higher quality products, will be reviewed due to changed market
conditions .
INA is one of the biggest Croatian companies and has
upstream and downstream segments. It is active at home, in the
Middle East and in Africa.
(Reporting By Igor Ilic, edited by Zoran Radosavljevic and
William Hardy)