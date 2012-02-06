ZAGREB Feb 6 Croatia's energy group INA
said on Monday it had withdrawn most of its employees
from its production fields in Syria, but output remains largely
unaffected.
"Safety of our employees is our absolute priority. We follow
developments in Syria closely and we decided at the end of
January to withdraw most of our employees as security conditions
have worsened recently," INA said in a statement.
It also said that the gas production, now mostly run by
local staff, was continuing without major difficulties.
"There have been no attacks on our personnel in Syria. We
faced minor incidents like a theft of one of our vehicles," INA
said.
Syria is in upheaval amid bloody protests against the rule
of President Bashar al-Assad.
In the last quarter of 2011 INA reduced production on its
oil and gas fields in Syria by 2,800 barrels of oil per day
following the European Union sanctions on the Middle East
country.
In December it said developments in Syria could negatively
affect its business and profitability.
INA has not disclosed its total output in Syria but said the
overall output from all of its oilfields worldwide amounts to
76,223 barrels per day.
INA's biggest shareholder is Hungary's MOL with an
almost 50-percent stake. The Croatian government owns a bit less
than 45 percent.
INA has both upstream and downstream segments and is active
in gas and oil exploration at home, in the Middle East and in
Africa.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Keiron Henderson)