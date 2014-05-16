LONDON May 16 Inchcape Plc

* Group delivered broad-based revenue growth in first four months of 2014

* Group revenue was £2.212bn, up by 2.5% at actual currency (up 11.4% at constant currency)

* Like for like revenue was up by 0.8% at actual currency (up 9.5% at constant currency).

