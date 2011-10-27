* Full-year guidance maintained

* Sees year-end net cash of about 160 mln stg

* Q3 revenue 1.46 bln stg, up 2.2 pct

* 9 months revenue 4.39 bln stg down 3 pct

LONDON, Oct 27 Multinational car dealer Inchcape posted a rise in third-quarter revenue with an uneven global recovery in the car industry showing strong growth in Asia Pacific and the emerging Markets and a further weakening of consumer confidence in the UK and Europe.

The British-based firm, which sells and distributes cars for manufacturers such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26 countries, said on Thursday it was maintaining its guidance for the full-year.

Inchcape's revenue increased by 2.2 percent to 1.46 billion pounds ($2.32 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, with like-for-like revenue up 4.1 percent.

That took revenue to 4.39 billion pounds in the nine months to Sept. 30, down 3 percent.

Inchcape said its third quarter performance was slightly ahead of its expectations as it benefited from the premiumisation of demand in emerging markets and as the temporary disruption to the supply chain following the earthquake in Japan improved faster than anticipated in its distribution businesses in Europe, South Asia and North Asia.

Some 65 percent of Inchcape's profit comes from the fast-growing economies of Asia Pacific and emerging markets, such as Russia and China.

In the UK, the luxury segment continued to outperform in an increasingly competitive environment while the demand for new cars remained robust in Australia, it added.

Inchcape added that it expected to end 2011 with net cash of about 160 million pounds, ahead of previous guidance.

Shares in Inchcape, which plunged about 90 percent during the depths of the global economic downturn but have since recovered more than half of their losses, closed Wednesday at 326.2 pence, valuing the business at about 1.5 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.628 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Matt Scuffham)