LONDON Oct 25 Multinational car dealer Inchcape
posted a 3.2 percent rise in third-quarter underlying
sales, helped by robust premium and luxury car sales and growth
in Asia.
The London-based firm, which sells and distributes cars for
manufacturers such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26
countries, on Thursday reported revenue of 1.52 billion pounds
($2.4 billion) in the three months to the end of September,
helped by a strong performance in the UK and resilience from its
European businesses, despite what it called a "challenging
trading environment".
In Asia, Hong Kong and Singapore delivered particularly
strong growth during the period, the company said, adding that
conditions remained tough in other emerging markets including
Russia, where it is grappling with increased competition and
pressure on new car margins.
Inchcape's shares have risen a third in 2012, valuing the
group at around 1.72 billion pounds.
"We operate in the right markets, with the right brands and
in the right categories given our scale presence in Asia Pacific
and the Emerging Markets, our focus on premium and luxury brands
and our diversified profit streams," said Inchcape chief
executive André Lacroix.
"We expect the trends seen in the third quarter to remain in
place for the rest of the year and we remain cautious regarding
new vehicle margin given the increased level of competitive
activities and the strength of the Japanese Yen."
The dealer said it was targeting a further 10 million pounds
of cost savings to mitigate the impact of inflation on its cost
base in 2013. Restructuring costs would be offset by a one-off
benefit linked to a change in its pension schemes, Inchcape
said.
In recent months the company has invested in high growth and
high margin areas in Asia Pacific and emerging markets,
including Hong Kong and Chile.ž