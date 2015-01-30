LONDON Jan 30 Car dealer Inchcape has named Bacardi executive Stefan Bomhard as its new chief executive, succeeding André Lacroix, who is departing for Intertek.

Lacroix will leave Inchcape at the end of March and Bomhard will take up his appointment on April 1.

Bomhard, 47, is currently president of spirits company Bacardi Limited's European region, which is the company's largest region. He is also responsible for Bacardi's global commercial organisation and global travel retail.

He is a former executive of Cadbury and Unilever and has worked at Diageo and Procter & Gamble. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)