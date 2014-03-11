LONDON, March 11 Multi-national car dealer
Inchcape posted an 11 percent rise in full-year pre-tax
profit on Tuesday, boosted by a strong performance in emerging
markets including Chile and Peru, and said it expected further
growth this year .
The London-based firm, which sells and distributes cars for
manufacturers such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26
countries including Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Russia,
reported pre-tax profit of 274.6 million pounds ($457 million)in
the year to 31 Dec. 2013.
The figure beat consensus expectations of 270.9 million
pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.
Sales rose 7.7 percent to 6.5 billion pounds, with
particularly strong growth in Chile and Peru where the firm
distributes BMW vehicles and saw premium markets grow by 28
percent and 22 percent respectively due to a growing middle
class.
The group said it expected an improvement in the European
car market which has seen some manufacturers heavily discount,
offering attractive finance packages or even free holidays to
lure in customers. This would help boost margins for new and
used vehicles in Britain.
CEO André Lacroix said this was the company's fourth
consecutive year of earnings per share growth with a return on
capital over 20 percent, with a strong performance expected in
2014.
"We expect to deliver a robust constant currency performance
in 2014 as we will benefit from broad-based growth across our
markets and categories," he said.
Inchcape said its March 2013 acquisition of the luxury and
premium Australian automotive group Trivett, bought for 76
million pounds, delivered a strong profit and increased its
representation in Sydney and Melbourne.
In its home market of Britain, the distributor said the new
car market reached a five year high, reflecting a bounce-back
since the 2008 financial crisis that required government
intervention through a scrappage scheme to support the industry.
The firm said it would pay a total dividend of 17.4 pence
per share, up 20 percent from a year earlier.